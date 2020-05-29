Bumble bees are full of resources: When pollen is scarce and plants near the nest have not yet blossomed, workers know a way to force bloom. Newly published research in Science reveals that they stimulate it by piercing the foliage, so it takes about 30 days on average. For now, the origin of the plot is not clear and why the vegetable responds in this way to aggression, but the discoverers emphasize the remarkable nature of this unprecedented behavior in such a familiar insect.

“This is one of those few studies that reveal an unknown natural phenomenon that raises all kinds of questions and speculations” about the widespread behavior and why, says John Mola, an ecologist at the Scientific Center of Fort Collins, Colorado, dependent on the US Geological Survey

Consuelo De Moraes, a chemical ecologist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH Zurich) and one of the authors of the study, claims that she and her collaborators were observing a species of bumblebee in a laboratory experiment when they casually realized that the Insects were damaging the leaves of the plants and they wondered why. “At first, we wanted to see if they were feeding on the leaf fragments or taking them to the nest,” he explains. And since previous studies had shown that stress can induce flowering, they wondered then if bumble bees were making plants bloom at will.

To check this, the team placed bumblebees devoid of pollen in wire mesh cages containing tomato plants and mustard plants. The insects immediately cut and pierced the leaves with the jaws and the proboscis. As a test, the researchers tried to cause the same damage as the hymenoptera in other plants, with the help of toothed forceps and a razor. The two series of damaged plants advanced flowering, but by comparison, those pierced by bumble bees flourished weeks earlier than those cut by hand, suggesting that their saliva would contain stimulants.

They then left the laboratory to check whether the bumble bees were damaging non-flowering plants close to the nest, even if they had more distant flowering plants. Indeed, it was so. “Even if they find flowers if they fly far, by doing so close to the colony they access nearby resources sooner,” says Mark Mescher, a chemical ecologist at ETH Zurich and co-author of the study.

Everything indicates that the behavior constitutes an adaptation that maximizes the efficiency in the collection of pollen, but does not confirm with certainty the hypothesis, Mescher clarifies. Neal Williams, an entomologist at the University of California at Davis, a stranger to the study, says that the possibility is fascinating and worth investigating further. “To clearly demonstrate that a trait is adaptive, it must be possible to affirm that the behavior arose because it brought some improvement relative to the colony as a whole,” he explains. In bumblebees, bees, and other eusocial organisms, a single queen breeds offspring, while workers are sterile, so natural selection operates in the entire colony. Leaf-damaging workers don’t live long enough to enjoy the abundance of early flowering, but as their action increases the pollen available to nest larvae, they could be the result of evolutionary pressures.

In the future, it will be necessary to investigate how the behavior and its extension in other types of wild bumblebees could arise, as well as what happens to plants on a molecular scale when they are bitten. Unveiling those unknowns would improve predictions about the future of bumble bees in the face of climate change, which threatens to end the delicate synchrony between pollinators and plants by altering flowering and hibernation times and insect migrations. “In essence, climate change will make environmental conditions more unpredictable. But what we have discovered could contribute to mitigating the changes caused by global warming ”, Mescher concludes.

Jim Daley

Reference: “Bumble bees damage plant leaves and accelerate flower production when pollen is scarce.” Foteini G. Pashalidou et al. in Science, vol. 368, no. 6493, p. 881-884, May 2020.