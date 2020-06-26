Disinformation is being the favorite weapon of many people during the pandemic we are experiencing. And although we are already in the de-escalation, the continuous outbreaks that are taking place do nothing but feed hoaxes and ‘fake news’ that run like wildfire on social networks. Hoaxes like that the Chinese community of Usera, in Madrid, has closed its businesses.

Bulos for WhatsApp

According to several messages seen on WhatsApp and Twitter, “the Chinese community in Usera (Madrid) closes its stores again on the advice of its embassy after the COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing. ” This message is completely false, and there is no proof of it. According to the website Maldita.es, an official expert in dismantling hoaxes online, from the Chinese Embassy they affirm that “they have never recommended nor do they recommend the closure of shops to the Chinese population in Spain”.

In addition, several businesses in the area assured the website that “they have not received any recommendation from the Chinese Embassy, ​​that the shops are not closing and that a large part of the Chinese shops in the neighborhood are open“, the latter verified by Maldita.es” in person “with photos that prove it.

Also verified by RTVE

In the messages circulating on social networks, it is stated that the Chinese Embassy in Spain has recommended the closure of the establishments due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Beijing in the last week. However, from the Chinese Embassy they assure that their institution “has never recommended or recommends the closing of shops to the Chinese population in Spain” and affirm that “from the Embassy, ​​we have always recommended Chinese residents in Spain to follow the protocols established by the Spanish Government against Covid19 ”.

Not only Maldita.es, but also from Verifica RTVE, from the public TV channel in Spain and that each day “we analyzed the hoaxes circulating on social networks about the coronavirus”, they wanted to verify the truth of this news, finding that is not true.

Verify RTVE has called the Municipal Board of the Usera district, which says that “officially no entity linked to the Chinese community has communicated anything to us ”. From the Madrid City Council delegation they acknowledge that “it is true that they have been slower to open, but there has been no concern or they have transmitted anything to us.”

Photos from the Malavida.es website showing the Chinese businesses in Usera open

Prudence, but do not close

In a news story offered by Telemadrid on June 18, there was talk of Chinese shops still closed. However, the community explained that the reason was prudence and she was not overly concerned. On that date, because the state of alarm decreed until June 21 had not yet ended, They could only open the bars with terrace, which are very few in the area due to the narrowness of its streets and sidewalks.

The president of the Spain-China Friendship Association, Jesús Osuna, has declared to Verifica RTVE that “what happens in China does not mean that it has to have an impact here”, and he lamented the “ignorance about how the world works in China”. Osuna deduced that “those who have not opened are probably because they will have calculated that they will not have sufficient income, due to the restrictions.”

Xiao Hai, a small Chinese businessman in the neighborhood whose family runs a supermarket and a winery, corroborates this opinion, confirming that “most of the Chinese establishments are open” and that those that have not yet opened are “because they have not been able to adapt to the measures of the “new normal” or due to lack of personnel “.

A viralized message

The message, although false, has managed to go viral on social networks and instant messaging applications. And searches on the word string “Chinese user community” increased in Google Trends on June 23 and 24.

Verify RTVE has not been able to confirm whether or not the embassy has sent this closure guideline to the Chinese community, but the evidence gathered suggests that there has not been an opening and subsequently new “shutter drops”, but that what exists is “A gradual and prudent reincorporation after the stoppage of activity due to the state of alarm”.