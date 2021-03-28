Bullying and a secret to his father, the hell that Toni Costa went through to be a dancer

Despite the fact that today he is one of the most famous dancers and choreographers in Latin America, Toni Costa He acknowledges that it was not always easy to express to people his taste for dance, especially with his family, because when he began to feel this special attraction, this was not socially acceptable for men.

In an interview with Lourdes Stephen, the couple Adamari Lopez He recalled that he never touched on the subject with his father, because, although the man had an artistic academy that still exists in Spain to date, he felt very ashamed because his schoolmates made fun of him and said that he was very effeminate.

“In the 80s and 90s it was not well seen for a child to dance, so I never told my father and I was a victim of bullying. I remember that he loved to advertise his school and in my car he would put a cover for the spare tire with all the data, I was so sorry that before arriving at school he would take it off so that no one would see it and blocks before entering the house he would put it back on “Toni said.

Other topics that were touched on in the interview were the love affair with the host of “Un Nuevo Día”, the family they have formed with their little daughter Alaia, the presenter’s illness a couple of years ago and her performance as a dancer and coach. in the different seasons of the Univision musical contest “Mira Quien Baila”.

