Bulls from the livestock of La Palmosilla, in the Cadiz pasture. Javier Núñez

The bullfighting sector faces its most decisive moment. The onslaught of the coronavirus is colossal and will leave very significant economic damage. In total, according to bullfighting organizations, some 54,000 jobs are in danger, of which around 2,000 are among bullfighters, banderilleros, picadores and swordmen, according to the National Union of Spanish Picadores and Banderilleros (Unpbe). The rest include workers from the sector, linked to the celebration of bullfighting: employees of the livestock farms, transport and staff of the squares, among others.

“The year is lost. Where there is economic margin is in large fairs, and most have already been suspended, “says Simón Casas, president of the National Association of Organizers of Bullfighting Shows (Anoet) and businessman in the Las Ventas and Valencia squares, among others . Anoet places the industry’s turnover at 1,500 million. Altogether, it generates more than 4,000 million, between direct and indirect impact. In 2018, 1,521 bullfights were held, of which 369 were bullfights, according to Culture. This year will be very different: only a few celebrations will be held so as not to go to zero, “but it will be somewhat symbolic,” sources in the sector explain.

Crews and ranchers, probably the most affected, live days of uncertainty. There are families with some desperation due to the lack of business and aid and, above all, the prospect of running out of income all year. Victorino Martín, president of the Fundación del Toro de Lidia, spoke this Monday with the head of Culture, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, to ask for support. Martín told EL PAÍS that the minister, of whom he emphasized his conciliatory tone, promised to address all aspects of this crisis next week.

In the field, the situation is also critical. “In the scenario of a 2020 without a bullfighting season —from March to October—, the loss estimate for brave ranchers of the Union of Bull Breeders of Lidia (UCTL) exceeds 77 million, calculating the animals destined for bullfights of this season and adding the loss of the yearlings, eras and utreros that will remain in the field, “the UCTL detailed in a statement a few days ago.

To understand the situation of the breeding of brave cattle, it must be taken into account that in bullfights only cattle of four or five years can be dealt with (in heifers, three). These are animals in which a lot of money has been invested for years, which will not be recovered due to the lack of festivities.

To the slaughterhouse

Each bull has a production cost that ranges from 4,000 to 5,000 euros, according to UCTL. When they are sent to the slaughterhouse, meat usually only pays 10% of its production cost. Despite this, it is the only way out for dozens of ranchers to, at least, avoid further losses. “Having the bull in the field requires a daily expenditure on food and maintenance. It is not feasible to maintain the entire structure without receiving income ”, acknowledge Andalusian farmers who prefer to remain anonymous. The animals that are being sent to the slaughterhouse also include cows, to reduce costs and the number of heads in the field, in addition to being able to gain liquidity. Little, but something at least.

Many companies have already made an investment in advertising, promotion, management and organization that will not be recovered, Casas says. Despite everything, he glimpses that the party will continue to be viable: “When the pandemic is overcome, there will be an economic and social problem. It will be necessary to rebalance and readjust everything, but I am optimistic and I believe that we will find the appropriate solutions to overcome this situation. ”