Bulls: Roberto Carballs, the best in the week challenger and ITF

Updated 04/20/2021 – 00:33

After four blank weeks, Spanish tennis has savored again a title in the more modest circuits. The honor has gone to Roberto Carballs in the Challenger tournament of Belgrade adding his eighth trophy of the category. In fact, Carballs has been the only Spanish tennis player on the Challenger circuit to play at least the singles quarterfinals or the doubles semifinals.

The tennis player from Tenerife dragged a start to the season discreet. He came off the Australian tour with three games played and only one won. On the South American dirt tour, he played three ATP tournaments (Cordoba, Buenos Aires, Santiago) and the Challenger of Santiago with four wins and four losses. The next step, the European land tour. On Marbella he was in the Challenger and the ATP 250 but in both he fell the first time. But in Belgrade only in the semifinals has he yielded a set (comeback to the British Broady). In the final I beat Damir Dzumur 6-4 and 7-5.

Eighth Challenger for him and first since May 2019 (Lisbon). Fourth individual Challenger title for Spanish tennis in 2021. Carballs, thanks to this title in Belgrade, back to the ‘top 100’ (91) and it does so, in addition, returning to its best position since February 2020 (88).

Roberto Carballs, with the Belgrade trophy

In the circuit ITF women three names stand out. In the $ 60k tournament Oeiras (Portugal), Georgina Garca I have reached the semifinals and Eva Warrior to the quarterfinals. In the $ 15k tournament Cairo (Egypt), Leyre Rosemary he has been a quarterfinalist.

In the ITF men’s circuit, three tournaments with a Spanish presence in the final rounds. In the 25k of Reus, Pol individual semifinals Martn and Javier’s doubles Ravine. On Cairo (Egypt, $ 15k), Carlos Lpez has reached the quarterfinals and Juan Pablo White hair and Benjamin Winter they have been semifinalists in doubles. Finally, in the 15k of Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Jos Francisco Vidal has reached the semifinals.

The third week of April brings several scenarios. On the ITF women’s circuit a 25k (Oeiras, Portugal) and three 15k: Cairo (Egypt), Monastir (Tunisia) and Antalya (Turkey). On the ITF men’s circuit there will be a 25k dollar (Angers, France) and four 15k: Sibenik (Croatia), Cairo (Egypt), Monastir (Tunisia) and Antalya (Turkey). On the Challenger circuit, three frames of 80: Garden Open (Italy), Tallahassee (USA) and Salinas (Ecuador)