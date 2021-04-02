Bulls: Record of participation in the RPT – MARCA Circuit in Valencia

The new appointment of BRAND with the tennis training will take place in Valencia hand in hand, as always, of Professional Tennis Registry, what to organize in the Valencia Tennis Center the second test of the RPT National Circuit – MARCA Challenge by Wilson – Tennis Point, where all the youth categories will be played: U12 + U14 + U16 + U18.

The tournament will take place from March 29 to April 4. The preliminary phase will be played from 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 28. Registration has been closed with 450 players, setting a new record of participation in the Circuit.

The Valencia test will have the direction of Carlos Berto, with Gines Prez as Referee Judge and the support of the Valencian Community Tennis Federation.

The Professional Tennis Registry, the oldest and largest promoter of Youth Tennis in Spain, organizes the National Circuit RPT – MARCA by Wilson – Tennis Point, to count on in 2021 with 45 tests, with the support of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation, and the collaboration of HdI, NH hotels, NutriSport & IBP Uniuso. The Young Promises National Circuit is the oldest of the cadet category circuits in Spain, with more than 25 editions held.

Listings of all categories are already published at www.rptenis.org