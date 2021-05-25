Bulls of Tijuana vs Acereros de Monclova

Continue the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) 2021 the Bulls from Tijuana Y Steelers from Monclova they face in the same today, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, and here you can listen and see live the play from 10:05 p.m. (10:05 p.m.) in the Eastern United States and 9:05 p.m. (9:05 p.m.) in Mexico.

Tijuana Bulls (3-0)

The starting pitcher for the Bulls from Tijuana will be Williams Pérez

Monclova Steelers (3-0)

The starting pitcher for the Steelers from Monclova will be Adam Quintana

LMB 2021 live: Toros de Tijuana vs Acereros de Monclova

Here you can hear and see live the play between the Bulls from Tijuana Y Steelers from Monclova from 10:05 p.m. (10:05 p.m.) in the Eastern United States and 9:05 p.m. (9:05 p.m.) in Mexico.