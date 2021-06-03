Bulls of Tijuana Vs. Acereros de Monclova

Continue the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) 2021 the Bulls from Tijuana Y Steelers from Monclova face in the same today Wednesday June 2, 2021, and here you can hear and see live the play from 8:30 p.m. (8:30 p.m.) in the Eastern United States and 7:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m.) in Mexico.

Tijuana Bulls (8-2)

The starting pitcher of the Bulls from Tijuana it will be Brennan Bernardino

Monclova Steelers (6-4)

The starting pitcher of the Steelers from Monclova it will be the Dominican Conor Harber

