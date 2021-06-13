Bulls do not give up on possible Fed rate hikes

Are we facing a rampant inflation and an overheated economy? Given this scenario, it is normal for the Fed to decide to tighten its monetary policy and reduce quantitative easing, according to Sam Ro at Yahoo Finance.

“Currently, employment is increasing and the prices of goods and services are rising. But it is difficult to argue that the economy is overheating with employment still 7.6 million jobs below pre-pandemic levels. And it’s hard to argue that inflation is rampant, since price increases appear to be largely related to “transitory” factors like the basic effects, the reopening of quirks and some unusual short-term bottlenecks in the supply chain, ”says Ro.

But the jump in the consumer price index (CPI) to 5% year-on-year invites us to analyze the economic situation.

Jonathan Golub of Credit Suisse looked at this earlier this week, and found that a tighter policy is obviously not bad for stocks as investors might hope.

“While investors might interpret the Fed’s policy reversal as a bad omen, History shows that equity returns remain strong in the months before and after the first rate hike“Golub said in a note.” More specifically, during the last four rate hike cycles (’94, ’99, ’04, ’15), theS&P 500 gained 9.5% in the 12 months prior to the first raise and 26.0% during the three following years“.

“The real damage from higher rates tends to occur later in the cycle, when tighter policies flatten / invert the curve“he added.

With what is presented by Golub we can assert that it is an oversimplification and four cycles of rate increases is an insufficient sample.

And if we consider the rest of the variables, we are faced with an unprecedented scenario.

But we cannot help but notice the energy of “the stocks that tend to rise” through the previous graph, being able to highlight two points:

The world is talking about the risk of rising inflation, so this could already be discounted in the marketsCompanies are usually very flexible in seeking to increase profitsTherefore, in the event of any adverse scenario, they will review and accommodate their strategy.

We saw an example of this with the pandemic through telework or the “take away” option of many restaurants.

“All of this speaks to the truth about the stock market. There are always significant risks that will make investors reluctant to put money on the market. And there are often unexpected hits that will come with terrifying big payouts. But even when things are still bad, stocks are up as investors look past the challenges and bet consumers and businesses will find a way to make things better.”Ro ends up.