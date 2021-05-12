Bullish sentiment begins to fade after Ethereum’s all-time high at $ 4,200

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Ethereum’s price soared to $ 4,200, but derivatives data reflects a decline in bullish sentiment from Ether futures and options traders.

The past few weeks have been staggering for Ether (ETH) as the cryptocurrency surged more than 80% to hit an all-time high of $ 4,200. Even after a 7% correction, the cumulative gains in 2021 are over 300%, and Ether currently has a market capitalization in excess of $ 450 billion.

In the face of such mind-blowing performance, neither the premium on futures contracts nor the fear and greed indicator for options signals extreme optimism in the market. This data is likely to lead some analysts to wonder if traders are losing confidence in the future price outlook for Ether.

Ether price on Coinbase, USD. Source: TradingView

Citing the rationale for the current bull run would lead to a long list, including the launch of CME futures, the sale of “digital bonds” from the European Investment Bank, the Berlin update, and the EIP-1559 block elasticity, plus of the bullish expectations that are forecast on the next rates will burn the expectations.

The fact that decentralized apps hit $ 90 billion in net worth while cryptocurrency exchange Ether balances fell to record lows adds additional demand for Ether and supports the current bullish narrative.

Professional traders also expressed interest as Ether futures open interest surged above $ 10 billion. At the same time, VanEck’s filing with the SEC for an ETH exchange-traded fund (ETF) further demonstrates that the bullish outlook for Ether remains strong.

Ether futures premium is below recent average

To confirm whether investor sentiment dropped when Ether hit its all-time high, the monthly premium on the contracts, known as the basis, should be monitored. Unlike perpetual contracts, these fixed-calendar futures do not have a finance rate. Therefore, its price will be very different from that of regular spot exchanges.

By measuring the price gap between futures and the regular spot market, a trader can gauge the level of optimism in the market. Provided there is excessive optimism on the part of buyers, the three-month futures contract will trade at an annualized premium of 20% or more (base).

OKEx 3-Month Ether Futures Basis. Source: Skew

As shown above, the current annualized premium of 23% is below average and a far cry from the April 13 peak at 47%. Around that time, Ether had racked up a 52% gain in three weeks as it approached $ 2,400.

A base level of 23% flirts with extreme optimism, but considering the recent rally, one would expect a much higher number. Therefore, one must also assess how option traders are pricing risk downward.

The main risk indicator of the options is neutral

To assess a trader’s level of optimism after Ether painted the all-time high of $ 4,200, the 25% delta deviation should be looked at. This indicator provides a reliable “fear and greed” analysis by comparing similar call (buy) and put (sell) options side by side.

The metric will turn positive when the premium for neutral to bearish put options is higher than similar risk call options. This situation is generally considered a “scary” scenario. On the other hand, a negative bias translates into a higher cost of protection to the upside and points towards an uptrend.

30 Day Ether Options 25% Delta Deviation. Source: laevitas.ch

The chart above shows the indicator in negative 10, which is considered a neutral to bullish zone. As it gravitates towards negative 20, it is generally considered a “greed” impulse, which took place on May 9 when Ether hit its all-time high.

Both derivatives indicators are on the edge of a neutral to bullish zone, unusual after a stable and positive performance. Therefore, it can be concluded that there is literally no “overexcitement” on the part of professional traders.

Some might say it’s a “glass half full” view of potential buyers’ opportunity for leverage.

However, the same data can be interpreted as a lack of confidence on the part of professional traders, fueling the bears’ hopes of an eventual correction in the price of Ether. Unfortunately, there is no way to know at this time as it is unclear how soon the Ethereum fees issue can be resolved.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.