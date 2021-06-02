bullish rally that takes it to levels of two years ago

Like all Spanish listed banks, UNICAJA Banco is having a great year on the stock market, after 2020 in which the sector was penalized for its cyclical condition in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, with immunization ever closer, the financial sector is rebounding strongly, to recover what was lost in the markets.

For its part, with the fusion with Liberbank just around the corner, UNICAJA Banco accelerates its stock market climb on its own, which already adds nearly 38% to its securities in the accumulated of 2021, a percentage that could increase in the next few hours if the good performance of its listing on the stock market today.

This Wednesday, UNICAJA Banco shares are among the most bullish of all the Spanish stock market, rebounding more than 4.85% and reached 0.984 euros, level that has served to overcome its resistance in the medium term, located at 0.94 euros, and touching 0.985 euros, its long-term resistance.

In this way, if closed like this, the Continuous Market bank not only would exceed pre-pandemic levels and the 0.974 euros at which it was trading on January 3, 2020, but would revalidate the closing price of two years ago (specifically, the 0.98 euros for May 2019).

On the other hand, from the technical point of view, UNICAJA Banco is one of the banks in the Spanish stock market that is best valued by technician according to our premium indicators. With a score of 8.5 out of 10, it has a marked upward trend in the medium and long term, and has all its parameters in positive with the exception of medium-term volume and long-term volatility.

In addition, UNICAJA Banco has the approval of the consensus, which recommends buying shares of the bank but to which it grants a target price that, as of today, leaves it without potential: 0.97 euros. In this sense, the Spanish financial institution pleasantly surprised the market in the last quarterly presentation of benefits, since the 43 million euros that it published in earnings from January to March were 36.5% above what analysts estimated .