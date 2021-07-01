Bullish oil. Interesting levels for trading opportunities

Future of oil

The Future of Oil is currently trading at 74.47.

If the price starts an upward movement we should wait to overcome R2 at 74.79 before valuing longs, considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching R3 at 75.45 where the price could slow down.

If the price returns to the R1 level at 74.13, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 20 points, protecting the position in the advance.

Due to the complexity of the lower areas, shorts are ruled out in this future today.

Petroleum. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Oil Future Chart

