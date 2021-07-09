Bullish oil if 74.91. Side gold. Interesting levels for trading opportunities

Future of oil

The Future of Oil is currently trading at 73.50.

If the price If the upward movement continues and R2 is exceeded at 74.91, a long considering a 20-25 point target before approaching R3 at 76.57 which could act as resistance. We must bear in mind that the area is not totally clear Therefore, to reduce risk when operating, it is necessary to protect positions as progress is made.

If, on the contrary, the price starts a bearish movement, we would have to wait for it to lose 70.74 before valuing shorts since the areas that the price faces are risky and the risk of operating in them is high.

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,805.6.

If the price started a upward movement and exceeded 1,819.5, we could value long considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching R2 at 1,831.4 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if R2 were exceeded, we could revalue longs considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching R3 at 1,843.2 which could act as resistance.

If, on the contrary, the price starts a bearish movement, we would have to wait for it to lose 1,790.4 before valuing shorts, considering a target of the order of 20 to 25 points before approaching S2 at 1,779.4 which could act as support.

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 26,240.

If the price continued the bearish move and lose S1 at 25.813, a short could be valued considering a 30 point target before approaching S2 at 25.627 which could act as support.

To continue going down, if S2 were also lost, we could value shorts considering a target of the order of 40 points before approaching S3 at 25.378 that could act as support.

Due to the complexity of the upper areas, longs are ruled out in this future today.

G5m Silver Future Chart

