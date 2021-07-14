Bullish Oil, Gold and Tough Zones. How can we work in the short term?

Future of oil

The Future of Oil is currently trading at 74.11.

If the price started a bullish movement and exceeded 75,526, we could raise a long considering a target of the order of 10 points before approaching R1 at 75.92 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if it was also overcome R1 we could value longs again considering a target of 15 to 20 points before reaching 76.37 where the price could slow down.

If R2 were also exceeded in 76.64, we could raise a long considering an objective of the order of 15 points before approaching 77.00 where the price could slow down.

If the upward movement continued and will exceed 77.00 with a strong and determined momentum, we could raise a long considering a target of the order of 20 points before approaching R3 at 77.76 which could act as resistance.

Due to the complexity of the lower areas, shorts are ruled out in this future today.

Petroleum. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,813.2.

The price has gotten into a very wide side that you must leave before working since the zones between 1,819.5 or 1,788.8 They are very complicated and the risk of operating is very high.

If the price started a upward movement and exceeded 1,819.5 and then turned back towards the level, we could value longs considering a target of about 20 points before approaching R2 at 1,827.4 which could function as resistance.

To continue climbing, if it was also overcome 1,830.6, we could raise a long considering a target of the order of 20 to 25 points before approaching R3 at 1,836.9 which could act as resistance.

If a bearish movement began, we would have to wait for S2 to lose at 1,788.8 to value shorts.

Gold. Short-term trading. Scalping

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 26,140.

If the price started a upward movement and it will exceed 26,545 and there will be enough gap, we could value long considering an objective of the order of 20 points before approaching 26,500.

If the price continued to rise and was exceeded 26,500 with a strong and determined momentum we could value a long again considering a target of about 30 points before approaching R2 at 26.603 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if R2 were also exceeded, we could value longs considering a target of the order of 30 to 40 points before approaching R3 at 26,767 which could act as resistance, taking into account that at 26,690 the price could slow down.

If the price started a bearish movement would have to wait for 25,810 to be lost before valuing shorts.

Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Silver Future Chart

