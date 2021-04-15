Bullish Oil, Gold and Silver. Trading opportunities in CP?

Future of oil

The Future of Oil is currently trading at 63.05.

If the price started a bullish move and exceed 64.27 with a strong and determined momentum we could value a long considering a target of the order of 15 points before approaching R1 at 64.26 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if R1 were also exceeded, we could price longs again considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching R2 at 65.38 which could act as resistance.

If the price continues to rise we could value longs again considering a target of the order of 25 to 30 points before approaching 66.23 where the price could slow down. To exceed this level the next resistance to watch out for would be R3 at 67.32.

If, on the contrary, the price starts a bearish movement and lost the pivot at 66.32 with clear and determined momentum, we could price a short considering a target of the order of 20 points before approaching S1 at 61.20.

Due to the complication of the rest of the lower areas, we would not make shorter in this future today.

Petroleum. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,741.7.

If the price started a upward movement and clearly exceed 1,750.9, we could value a long with a target of about 15 to 20 points before 1,756.3 where the price could slow down.

To continue climbing, if 1,759.4 were also exceeded, we could value longs again considering a target of the order of 250 points before approaching R3 at 1,765.6 which could act as resistance.

If, on the contrary, the price starts a bearish move we should wait for S2 to fade before pricing shorts.

Gold. Short-term trading. Scalping

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 25,580.

If the price started a bullish movement we should wait for it to exceed 25,675 to value longs, being able to consider at that moment a target of the order of 30 points before approaching R2 at 25.805 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if R2 were also exceeded, we could value longs again considering a target of the order of 60 points before approaching R3 at 26.019 which could act as resistance.

Due to the complexity of the lower areas, shorts are ruled out in this future today.

Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Silver Future Chart