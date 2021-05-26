Bullish Oil, Gold and Silver. Trading opportunities in CP?

Future of oil

The Future of Oil is currently trading at 65.91.

Without the price it will start a bullish move and surpass R1 at 66.58, we could value longs considering a target of the order of 15 points before approaching R2 at 67.09 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if it was also overcome R2, we could value longs again considering a target of the order of 20 to 25 points before approaching R3 at 67.68 which could act as resistance.

Due to the complexity of the upper areas, shorts are ruled out in this future today.

Remember that today at 16:30 inventory data released of oil and that we should not be in the market at that time if we are working on the CP.

Oil, Gold and Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,907.3.

If the price continued the upward movement and surpass R1 at 1,908.4, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching R2 at 1,918.8 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if it was also overcome R2, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 30 points before approaching R3 at 1,936.4 which could act as resistance.

Due to the complexity of the lower zones, we discard the shorts in this future today.

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 28,290.

If the price started a bullish move and surpass 28,365 with strong and determined momentum, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 30 points before approaching R2 at 25.535 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if it was also overcome R2, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 50 points before approaching R3 at 28.911 which could act as resistance.

Due to the complexity of the lower zones, we discard the shorts in this future today.

G5m Silver Future Chart

