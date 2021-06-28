Bullish Oil, Gold and Silver Sideways. Interesting levels for trading opportunities

Future of oil

The Future of Oil is currently trading at 74.09.

If the price started a bullish move and surpass R1 at 74.53, we could value longs considering a target of the order of 20 to 25 points before approaching R2 at 75.03 where the price could slow down.

To continue climbing, if R2 is also exceeded, we could price longs again considering a target of around 30 points before approaching R3 at 75.86 which could act as resistance. It should be borne in mind that at 75.5 the price could slow down.

Due to the complication of the bearish areas, shorts are discarded in this future today.

Oil, Gold and silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,776.8.

If the price started a upward movement we should wait for R2 to be exceeded at 1,798.2 with strong and determined momentum, before valuing longs, bearing in mind that at 1,800.0 the price could slow down.

If the price started a bearish movement and lose 1,770.3, we could value a short considering an objective of the order of 20 points before approaching 1,766.1 that could function as support.

If I also know lost S2 at 1,763.4, we could price shorts again considering a target of the order of 30 points before approaching S3 at 1,753.4 which could function as support.

Oil, Gold and silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 26,170.

If the price started a bullish movement and exceeded 26,405, we could value longs considering a target of the order of 40 points before approaching R2 at 26.581 where the price could slow down.

To continue climbing, if it was also overcome R2 we could value long considering a target of about 40 points before approaching R3 at 26.756 which could act as resistance.

Due to the complication of the bearish areas, shorts are discarded in this future today.

Oil, Gold and silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Silver Future Chart

