Oil future

The Future of oil is currently trading at 35.70. If the price started a movement bullish and will exceed 36.13 where we have R1 located, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 25 to 35 points before approaching R2 at 36.83 that could act as resistance. If it also exceeds R2, we could re-evaluate longs, considered an upper objective of the order of 40 points, before approaching R3 at 37.76.

Due to the complexity of the lower areas and the risk of operating in them, we discard the shorts in this future today.

G5m Oil Future Chart

Gold future

The Gold Future is trading at 1,748.7. If the price started a movement bullish and will exceed R1 located in 1,761.7, we could value a long, considering a target of the order of 30 to 40 points before approaching R2 at 1,773.0, which could act as resistance. If this level is also exceeded, we could re-evaluate longs, considered a higher target of the order of 40 to 50 points before approaching R3 at 1,785.1.

Due to the complexity of the lower areas and the risk of operating in them, we discard the shorts in this future today.

G5m Gold Future Chart

Silver future

The Future of silver is currently trading at 18,755. If the price started a movement bullish and will exceed R1 at 19,033 and we have enough space left before R2 at 19,239, we could assess a long considering a moderate objective of the order of 30 to 40 points. If R2 were also exceeded, level we could reassess a lake with a higher target of the order of 50 to 60 points before approaching R3 at 19,528 that could act as resistance.

Due to the complexity of the lower areas and the risk of operating in them, we discard the shorts in this future today.

G5m Silver Future Chart

