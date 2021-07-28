Bullish Oil, Gold and Silver lateral zones. How can we work in the short term?

Future of oil

The Future of Oil is currently trading at 71.99.

If the price started a upward movement and surpass R1 at 72.45 we could value longs considering a target of the order of 25 points before reaching R2 at 73.01 that could act as resistance.

If it continues to rise, if R2 is also exceeded, we could value longs again considering a target of 25-30 points before approaching R3 at 73.70 which could act as resistance.

If, on the contrary, the price started a bearish movement and lost 71.00 with strong and determined momentum, we could value a short considering an objective of the order of 20 points before approaching 70.60 where the price could slow down.

Petroleum. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,800.0.

The price is immersed in a Very tricky area that you need to get out of before working.

If the price will exceed 1,814.4 we could value long and for value short we must wait to lose 1,789.1.

Gold. Short-term trading. Scalping

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 24,800.

If the price started a upward movement and will exceed 25.655 with strong and determined momentum, we could price longs considering a target of around 40 points before hitting R3 at 25.990 which could act as resistance.

If the price started a bearish movement and lost 25,535 With a clear momentum and then backing back towards the level, we could price shorts considering a target of the order of 25 points before hitting S1 at 24.380 that could work as support.

If it continues to decline, if S1 is also lost, we could value shorts again considering a target of the order of 40 points before approaching S2 at 24.045 that could serve as support.

If S2 were to be lost, we could price shorts again considering a target of the order of 50 points before approaching S3 at 23.575 which could serve as support. It should be taken into account that in 23,805 the price could be held back and that at that level we must have protected the positions.

Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Silver Future Chart

