Bullish oil, Gold and Silver difficult zones. Trading opportunities in CP?

Future of oil

The Future of Oil is currently trading at 64.01.

If the price started a movement bullish and surpass R1 at 64.70, we could value a longor considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching R2 at 65.54 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if it was also overcome R2, we could value longs again considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching R3 at 66.56 which could act as resistance. It should be borne in mind that in the 66.20 area the price could slow down.

Due to the complexity of the lower areas, shorts are ruled out in this future today.

Petroleum. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,784.4.

If the price started a upward movement and surpass 1,796.4 with force also surpassing 1,798.1, we could value a long with a target of about 25 points before approaching R3 at 1,804.7 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if it was also overcome R3, we could value longs again considering a goal of about 20 to 25 points.

If the price started a bearish movement and 1,761.7 lost, with a strong and determined momentum we could value a short considering a target of the order of 20 points before approaching S2 at 1,751.9 which could act as support.

Of continuing to fall, if it was also lost S2, we could price shorts again considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching S3 at 1,742.0 which could act as support.

Gold. Short-term trading. Scalping

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 26,450.

The price has gotten into a complicated area where the risk of operating is high, we would have to wait for an upward movement that would lead to exceed 26,630 or a bearish movement that will take you to lose 25,870.

If the price exceeded 26.630 with a strong and determined momentum and the price later returned to the level, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 40 points before approaching R3 at 26,879 where the price could slow down. It should be borne in mind that en 26,725 the price could be held back so at that level the position should be protected.

Read more

If the price started a bearish move and lose S1 at 25.869, we could price a short considering a target of about 40 points before approaching S2 at 25.619 which could act as support.

Of continuing to go down, if S2 were also lost, we could value shorts again considering a target of about 30 to 40 points before approaching S3 at 25.634 which could act as support.

Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Silver Future Chart