Bullish oil, Gold and Silver difficult zones. Trading opportunities in CP?

Future of oil

The Future of oil is currently trading at 66.16.

If the price started a bullish move and surpass R1 at 66.91, we could value longs considering a target of the order of 15 points before approaching R2 at 67.78 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if it was also overcome R2, we could value longs again considering a target of the order of 25 to 30 points before approaching R3 at 69.42 which could act as resistance.

If the price started a bearish movement and lost 65.27 with strong and determined momentum, we could price shorts considering a target of the order of 20 points before approaching S2 at 60.56 which could act as support. We would have to protect the position as soon as possible as we would enter a difficult area.

The rest of shorts in this future are discarded today.

Oil, Gold and Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,880.1.

If the price started a bullish movement, we should expect to exceed 1,891.4 with a strong and determined drive to value longs as the above areas are too tricky. From that level we could value a long one considering a target of the order of 20 points before approaching R2 at 1,894.9 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if it was also overcome R2, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 25 to 30 points before approaching R3 at 1,901.9 which could act as resistance.

Due to the complexity of the lower zones, we discard the shorts in this future today.

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 27,755.

If the price started a bullish move we should wait for it to break 28,365 before pricing longs since the previous areas are very complicated and the risk of operating in them is very high. From that level we could value longs considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching R3 at 28.562 which could act as resistance.

Shorts are discarded in this future today due to the complexity of the lower zones.

G5m Silver Future Chart

