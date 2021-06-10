Bullish oil, Gold and Silver difficult zone. Trading opportunities in CP?

Future of oil

The Future of Oil is currently trading at 70.03.

If the price started a bullish move and exceed 70.63, we could value longs considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching R2 at 71.17 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if R2 is also exceeded, We could price longs again considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching R3 at 71.72 which could act as resistance.

Due to the complication of the lower areas, shorts are ruled out in this future today.

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,881.7.

The price has gotten into a very tricky area that he needs to get out of before we can work with him. If the price starts an upward movement, we must wait for it to exceed 1.907.0 to value longs.

If the price starts a bearish movement and clearly loses S3 at 1.876.9, we could value a short considering a target of 20 points, protecting the position soon since we would be in a zone that is complicated and where the risk of trading is high.

Oil, Gold and Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 27,760.

If the price started a upward movement and R1 is exceeded at 28,225, we could value longs considering a target of the order of 40 points before approaching R2 at 28.447 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if 28,510 were also exceeded, we could value longs considering a target of the order of 40 points before approaching R3 at 28,750 which could act as resistance.

If, on the contrary, the price starts a bearish movement and lose 27,590, we could value a short Considering an objective of the order of 30 to 40 points, it must be borne in mind that to be in a complicated area where the risk is greater, it is convenient to protect the positions soon.

Read more

Oil, Gold and Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Silver Future Chart

Practical Course on Trading Investment Strategies. Request information without obligation!