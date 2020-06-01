Oil future

The Future of oil is currently trading at 35.22. If the price started a movement bullish and overcome 35.91, we could value a long considering a reduced objective of the order of 20 to 25 points before approaching R1 located in 36.72. If this level is also exceeded, we could return to a long value considering a target of the order of 30 to 40 points before approaching R2 located at 37.95. If this level is also exceeded, we could re-evaluate longs considering a higher objective of the order of 40 to 50 points before approaching R3 at 40.13.

Due to the complexity of the bearish areas and the risk of operating in themwe discard the shorts in this future unless the minimum of the graph located at 31.13 is lost, in which case the next important support to consider would be 29.90.

G5m Oil Future Chart

Gold future

The Gold Future is trading at 1,758.9. If the price continues to rise and exceeds this level and you have space before R2 located in 1,763.6 we could value a long considering a very small objective of the order of 10 points. If it continued to rise and exceeded R2, we could assess a long, considering a much broader target of the order of 40 to 50 points before approaching R3 at 1,778.6.

Due to the complexity of the bearish areas we discard the shorts today in this future.

G5m Gold Future Chart

Silver future

The Future of silver is currently trading at 18,915. If the price continued to move bullish and exceed R2 located in 19,026, we could value a long considering a wide objective of the order of 60 to 80 points before approaching R3 at 19,503. If this level is exceeded, we could re-evaluate longs considering an objective of the same order.

Due to the complexity of the lower areas we discard the shorts in this future today.

G5m Silver Future Chart

