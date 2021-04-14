Bullish Oil, Bearish Gold and Silver. Trading opportunities in CP?

Future of oil

The Future of oil is currently trading at 60.63.

If the price started a bullish move and exceed 60.77 with a strong and determined momentum we could value a long considering a target of the order of 15 points before approaching R2 at 61.08 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if R2 were also exceeded, we could value longs again considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching R3 at 61.58 which could act as resistance.

Due to the structure of the graph and the complexity of the lower areas, the preserves in this future are ruled out today.

Remember that today at 16:30 inventory data released and that it should not be in the market at that time when we are working in the short term.

Petroleum. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,742.4.

If the price started a upward movement we should wait for it to exceed 1,759.7 to value longs since the previous areas are confusing and the risk of operating in them high.

If this happened and it was overcome 1,759.6 with strong and determined momentum, we could price longs considering a target of the order of 15 to 20 points before approaching R2 at 1,766.4 which could act as Resistance.

To continue climbing, if R2 were also exceeded, we could value longs again considering a target of the order of 25 to 30 points before approaching R3 at 1,783.3 which could act as resistance.

If, on the contrary, the price starts a bearish movement and lose 1,723.1 strongly, we could value a short considering a target of the order of 25 to 30 points before approaching S2 at 1,713.8 which could act as support.

To continue going down, if S2 was also lost, we could rate shorts again considering a target of the order of 30 points before approaching S3 at 1,704.7 which could act as support.

Gold. Short-term trading. Scalping

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 25,390.

If the price started a bullish move we should wait for R1 to break above 25.751 to value longs, being able to consider at that moment an objective of the order of 40 points before approaching R2 at 26.075 that could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if R2 were also exceeded, we could value longs again considering a target of the order of 60 points before approaching R3 at 26.611 which could act as resistance.

If, on the contrary, the price starts a bearish move and lose 24,620, we could price a short considering a target of the order of 30 points before approaching S2 at 24.355 that could act as support.

To continue going down, if S2 were also lost, we could price shorts again considering a target of the order of 40 points before approaching S3 at 24.031 that could act as support.

Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Silver Future Chart