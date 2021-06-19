Bullish Oil, Bearish Gold and Silver. Trading opportunities in CP?

Future of oil

The Future of oil is currently trading at 72.21.

If the price continued the upward move and out of 72.99 with strong and determined momentum, we could price longs considering a target of the order of 20 to 25 points before approaching R2 at 73.63 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if R2 is also exceeded, we could value longs again considering a target of the order of 25-30 points before approaching R3 at 74.27 which could act as resistance.

If, on the contrary, the price starts a bearish movement and lost 70.71 with a strong and determined momentum, we could value shorts considering a target of the order of 15 to 20 points before approaching S3 at 70.13 where the price could slow down. It is a more complicated area so we must protect the positions soon.

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,807.0

If the price started a bullish move we should wait for 1.872 to be surpassed before pricing longs, taking into account that in R1 we have a Resistance that could prevent the movement from progressing.

If the price started a bearish movement and lose 1,803.2, we could value a short considering a target of the order of 25 to 30 points before approaching S2 at 1,782.3 which could function as support.

To continue going down, if S2 was also lost, we could value a short considering a target of the order of 25 to 30 points before approaching S3 at 1,760.3 which could function as support.

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 26,880.

If the price started a bearish movement and lost 26,695 with a strong and determined momentum, we could value a shortor considering a target of the order of 40 points before reaching S2 at 26,224 that could act as support.

To continue going down, if S2 was also lost, we could value shorts considering a target of the order of 40 points before approaching S3 at 25.748.

Due to the complexity of the upper areas, longs are ruled out in this future today.

G5m Silver Future Chart

