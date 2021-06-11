Bullish Oil and Gold, Silver difficult zone. Trading opportunities in CP?

Future of oil

The Future of oil is currently trading at 70.34.

If the price started a bullish move and above 70.63 with strong and determined momentum, we could price long considering a target of the order of 15 points before approaching R2 at 71.06 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if R2 is also exceeded, we could value longs again considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching R3 at 71.84 which could act as resistance.

If, on the contrary, the price started a bearish movement, we should wait for it to lose 68.46 clearly before valuing shorts.

Oil, Gold and silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,903.4.

If the price started a upward movement and surpass R1 at 1,909.0, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching R2 at 1921.6 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if R2 were also exceeded, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 30 points before approaching R3 at 1940.2 which could act as resistance.

If, on the contrary, the price starts a bearish movement, we should wait for it to lose 1,871.6 clearly before valuing shorts.

Oil, Gold and silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 28,365.

If the price started a upward movement and 28,445 is exceeded and is hollow before R2 at 28,600, we could value longs considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching R2 that could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if it was also overcome R2, we could value longs considering a target of the order of 50 points before approaching R3 at 29.021 which could act as resistance.

Due to the complexity of the lower zones, we discard shorts in this future today.

Read more

Oil, Gold and Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Silver Future Chart

Practical Course on Trading Investment Strategies. Request information without obligation!