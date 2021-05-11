Bullish gold, oil and silver difficult zone. Trading opportunities in CP?

Future of oil

The Future of oil is currently trading at 64.44.

If the price started a bullish move we should wait for it to exceed 66.77 before valuing longs since the above areas are very complicated and the risk of operating in them is high.

If the price started a bearish movement and lose 63.90 strongly, we could value a short considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching 63.24 that could act as support.

To continue going down, if he also got lost S2 at 63.07 we could value shorts again considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching S3 at 62.19 which could act as support.

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,836.7.

If the price started a upward movement and surpass R1 at 1,845.8, we could value a long with a target of about 20 points before we approach R2 at 1,853.9 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if it was also overcome R2, we could value longs again considering a target of about 20 to 25 points before approaching R3 at 1,861.8 where the price could slow down.

If, on the contrary, the price starts a bearish movement and S1 lost at 1,830.0, we could value shorts considering a target of 15 to 20 points before approaching 1,823.6 where the price may slow down. It should be taken into account that at 1,826.7 the price could slow down, so at this point the position would have to be protected.

We discard the rest of shorts in this future today.

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 27,455.

If the price started a bullish move and exceed 28.005, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 40 points before approaching R2 at 28.291 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if it was also overcome R2, we could value longs again considering a target of about 40 points before approaching R3 at 28.576 which could act as resistance.

If, on the other hand, the price started a movement bearish and S1 lost at 27.206, we could value shorts considering a target of the order of 30 points before approaching S2 at 26.921 that could act as support.

Due to the complexity of the rest of the lower areas, shorts are ruled out in this future today.

G5m Silver Future Chart