Bullish Gold, Oil and Silver confusing zones. Trading opportunities in CP?

Future of oil

The Future of Oil is currently trading at 66.72.

If the price started a upward movement and will surpass 67.53 with a strong and determined momentum, we could value longs considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching R2 at 68.02 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if it was also overcome R2, we could price longs again considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching R3 at 68.52 which could act as resistance.

Shorts are discarded in this future today.

Oil, Gold and Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,909.4.

If the price started a upward movement and exceed 1,916.7, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 15 to 20 points before approaching R2 at 1,923.3 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if R2 were also exceeded, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 30 points before approaching R3 at 1,938.0 which could act as resistance.

Due to the complexity of the lower zones, we discard shorts in this future today.

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 28,155

If the price started a upward movement and 28,340 is exceeded and is hollow before R2 at 28,478, we could value longs considering a target of the order of 15 to 20 points before approaching R2 at 24.478 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if R2 were also exceeded, we could value longs considering a target of the order of 40 points before approaching R3 at 28.861 which could act as resistance.

Due to the complexity of the lower zones, we discard shorts in this future today.

G5m Silver Future Chart