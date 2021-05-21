Bullish Gold, Bearish Oil and Silver. Trading opportunities in CP?

Future of oil

The Future of oil is currently trading at 65.22.

If the price started a bearish movement and lose 61.69 with strong and determined momentum and then back to the level, we could price shorts considering a target on the order of 10-15 points before approaching S1 at 61.09 which could act as support.

To continue going down, if S1 were also lost, we could value shorts again considering a target of the order of 20 points before approaching S2 at 60.24 which could act as support.

If it was also lost S2We could value shorts again considering a target of the order of 25-30 points before approaching S3 at 58.81 which could act as support.

Due to the complexity of the upper areas, we discard longs in this future today.

Oil, Gold and Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,876.9.

If the price started a upward movement and surpass R1 at 1,891.7, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 15 points before approaching R2 at 1,898.2 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if it was also overcome R2, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 30 points before approaching R3 at 1,911.2 which could act as resistance.

Due to the complexity of the lower zones, we discard the shorts in this future today.

Oil, Gold and Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 27,855.

If the price started a bullish move we should wait for R2 to break through at 28.529 before pricing longs since the previous areas are very complicated and the risk of operating in them is very high.

If the price started a bearish movement and lost 27,425 with a strong and determined momentum and we will have enough space left, we could assess shorts considering a target of the order of 20 points, taking into account that the area is slightly complicated and that we must protect the positions soon.

Read more

To continue going down, if he also got lost S2 at 27,259, we could price shorts considering a target of 30 to 35 points before approaching S3 at 27.028 which could act as support.

Oil, Gold and Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Silver Future Chart