Bullish gold at 1,784.8. Interesting levels for trading opportunities

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,777.7.

If the price started a upward movement and R1 is exceeded at 1,784.8 we could value longs considering an objective of the order of 20 points before approaching 1,791.1 where the price could slow down and taking into account that the area is somewhat risky and that we must protect the positions soon.

To continue climbing, if R2 were also exceeded at 1,792.9 we could value longs again considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching R3 at 1,802.3 which could act as resistance. Keep in mind that at 1,797.8 the price could slow down.

Due to the complexity of the lower areas, shorts are ruled out in this future today.

Gold. Short-term trading. Scalping

G5m Gold Future Chart

