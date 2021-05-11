Bullish Gold and Silver, Oil difficult zone. Trading opportunities in CP?

Future of oil

The Future of oil is currently trading at 65.32.

Due to the complexity of the upper areas, longs are ruled out in this future today.

If the price started a bearish movement and lost 63.90 with a strong and determined momentum, we could value a short considering a target of the order of 20 points before approaching S2 at 63.34 which could act as support.

To continue going down if S2 were also lost, we could value shorts considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching S3 at 62.78 that could act as support.

Oil, Gold and Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,838.3.

If the price started a upward movement and surpass R1 at 1,846.1, we could value a long with a target of about 25 points before approaching R2 at 1,861.0 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if R2 is also exceededWe could price longs again considering a target of about 25-30 points before approaching R3 at 1,877.3 where the price could slow down.

Due to the complexity of the lower areas, shorts are ruled out in this future today.

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 27,920.

If the price started a upward movement and surpass R2 at 28.072, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 40 points before approaching R3 at 28.345 where the price could slow down.

To continue climbing, if R3 is also exceeded, we could price longs again considering a target of around 50 points before approaching 29.390 which could act as resistance.

Due to the complexity of the lower areas, shorts are ruled out in this future today.

G5m Silver Future Chart