Bullish gold and silver, lateral oil. Trading opportunities in CP?

Future of oil

The Future of oil is currently trading at 60.93.

If the price started a bullish move and surpass R1 at 62, we could value longs considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching R2 at 63, which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if R2 were also exceeded, we could value longs again with a target of the order of 25 to 30 points before approaching R3 at 65.40 which could act as resistance.

If, on the contrary, the price started a bearish movement and lose 58.85, we could value shorts considering a target of 20 to 25 points, before approaching S2 at 57.97 which could act as support.

To continue going down, if S2 were also lost, we could price shorts again considering a target of the order of 25 to 30 points before approaching S3 at 56.73 which could act as support.

Petroleum. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,724.9.

If the price started a upward movement and surpass R1 at 1,738.1, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 15 to 20 points before reaching R2 at 1,747.9 that could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if R2 were also exceeded, we could value longs again considering a target of the order of 30 points before approaching R3 at 1,763.7 which could act as Resistance.

By the structure of the chart, shorts are ruled out in this future today.

Gold. Short-term trading. Scalping

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 24,835.

If the price started a bullish move and exceed 25,300, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 20 points before reaching R2 at 25.529 that could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if R2 were also exceeded, we could value longs again considering a target of the order of 50 points before approaching R3 at 26.014 which could act as resistance.

Read more

By the structure of the chart, shorts are ruled out in this future today.

Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Silver Future Chart

Investment Strategies take the Trading Practice course, request information without obligation by clicking here