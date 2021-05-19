Bullish Gold and Silver, Bearish Oil. Trading opportunities in CP?

Future of oil

The Future of oil is currently trading at 64.74.

If the price started a bullish movement and exceeded 66.98 with a strong and determined momentum, we could value longs considering a target of the order of 25 to 30 points before approaching R2 at 68.39 which could act as resistance ..

To continue climbing, if it was also overcome R2, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 25 to 30 points before approaching R3 at 69.82 which could act as resistance.

If, on the contrary, the price starts a bearish movement and S1 lost at 64.02, we could price shorts considering an objective of the order of 20 to 25 points before approaching 63.05 that could act as support. It should be borne in mind that in this area the risk of trading is higher so it is advisable to protect positions early.

To continue going down, if he also got lost S2 at 65.59 we could value shorts again considering a target of the order of 25 to 30 points before approaching S3 at 61.12 which could act as support.

Remember that today at 4:30 p.m. the oil inventory data is published and that we should not be in the market at those times if we are working in CP.

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,868.1.

If the price started a upward movement and 1.876.0 is clearly exceeded, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching R2 at 1,881.5 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if it was also overcome R2, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 20 points before approaching R3 at 1,887.2 which could act as resistance.

If the price started a bearish movement we should and if S1 is lost in 1,862.4 we could value a cutor considering a target of the order of 20 to 25 points before approaching S2 at 1,856.7 which could act as support.

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 28.105.

If the price started a bullish move and 28,900 exceeded with strong and determined momentum, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 40 points before approaching R2 at 29.231 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if it was also overcome R2 we could value a long considering a target of about 40 points before approaching R3 at 29.562 which could act as resistance.

If the price started a bearish move and S1 lost at 28,000, we could price shorts considering an objective of the order of 20 points, taking into account that the area is complicated and that we must protect the positions soon.

G5m Silver Future Chart