Bull Festival on Wall Street after the surprisingly good unemployment data for the month of May. The Nasdaq It has rebounded 2.06% after setting a new record high at 9,845.69 points and starring in a historic ‘V’ turn since the lows of March, in which more than 40% has appreciated. For his part, the Dow Jones It has rebounded 3.15% and has recovered the 27,000 points, while the S&P 500 It has advanced 2.62%, to almost 3,200 integers.

The world’s largest economy has created 2.5 million jobs in May compared to the loss of 7.5 million jobs anticipated by experts. And the unemployment rate has fallen to 13.7%, from 14.7% and has been well below the 19.8% projected by analysts.

Donald Trump has not hesitated to take credit, stating that “they are incredible numbers”. The general opinion of analysts is that the worst of the pandemic has already passed for the labor market.

“Beyond a possible regrowth, the US economy seems to have left the worst behind, as this surprising data shows, although we still do not know what the new normal will be liked “, point out the experts of Citizens Bank. One of the most bullish sectors of the day has been that of the banks, since the KBW Banks Index, which groups the main entities of the country, has rebounded more than 4%.

This figure overshadows the poor job data that was being released recently. The last one, the one weekly unemployment claims published this Thursday. And the data shows that “the country’s economy is even more resilient than expected,” admit Principal Principal Investors.

“This is a amazing data and shows that the economy is improving. Things are not as bad as many thought. This information, if it is a true reflection of the economy, is likely to accelerate the recovery of the United States, “says Naeem Aslam, an analyst at AvaTrade.

Across the Atlantic, the IBEX 35 still euphoric and It has advanced 4% to over 7,870 points. In Asia, the exchanges have also closed subscribed to green.

In other markets, the West Texas oil up 5% to $ 39.33. Besides, the ounce of gold falls sharply 2.3%, to $ 1,686, while the euro it depreciates 0.4% and is changed to $ 1,1289. Finally, the profitability of 10-year American bond it rises significantly to 0.88%.

And by technical analysis, if the Nasdaq exceeds its maximums, “we could end up seeing a extension of earnings to the level of 10,000 points or even up to the level of 10,200 points “, assures César Nuez, analyst at Bolsamanía.

Below, the first level of support is at 9,182 points, lows from last week. However, the key support lies in the 8,359 points, prices quite far from the current ones and where the average of 200 sessions passes, “concludes this expert.