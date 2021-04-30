Bullish ETH / BTC Revives Ethereum Flippening Discussion

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market in general saw minor losses on April 29 as the market heads toward the expiration of $ 4.2 billion worth of option contracts (BTC).

Data from Cointelegraph Markets and TradingView shows that since peaking above $ 56,400 on April 28, Bitcoin’s price has fallen more than 6% near the $ 53,000 support level as Ethereum (ETH) continues to trade. above $ 2,700.

BTC / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Despite the pause in market activity, signs of mainstream cryptocurrency integration continue to emerge almost daily. Earlier today, Coinbase announced that users can now purchase up to $ 25,000 worth of crypto per day using their PayPal account.

And it’s not just financial institutions that are integrating blockchain technology to help achieve financial goals. The Ethiopian government revealed a partnership with Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), the research and development arm behind Cardano (ADA). The goal of the new partnership is for blockchain technology to review its education system.

ETH / BTC starts to climb higher

While Bitcoin continues to fight below the $ 55,000 resistance level, the ETH / BTC pairing has started to climb higher in a move that was predicted by multiple analysts, including Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal. The bullish move in the ETH / BTC pair has also reignited talks about the price of Ether that BTC eventually reverses.

ETH / BTC 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

According to Elie Le Rest, partner at digital asset management company ExoAlpha, Ether has strengthened against Bitcoin since the end of March with the next update that includes EIP 1559 being “seen as a strong catalyst for the recent bull run on ETH. “.

This increased momentum is a signal to Le Rest that the market may be in a “buy the rumor, sell the news setup that may drive the price until EIP 1559 is released in July this year.”

Le Rest said:

“Overall, this Ethereum update is getting closer to ETH 2.0, with features like going from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake chain that includes a fiery fee mechanism. Those upcoming features are a great incentive for investors. join him, contributing to the strong recovery of ETH against BTC, but it is still too early to put the issue of change back on the table. “

Some altcoins make a profit

The fall in the price of Bitcoin affected the cryptocurrency market in general on Thursday and most altcoins saw minor losses.

Daily performance of the cryptocurrency market. Source: Coin360

Some notable exceptions to the pullback include Syscoin (SYS), which at one point soared 45% to $ 0.50, and the Binance Smart Chain-based lending platform Venus, whose XVS token was up 30% to $ 97.90, just a dollar per. below its historical level. high.

Waves (WAVES), a multipurpose blockchain platform, also saw a 20% surge that took the token to a new high of $ 23.43.

The overall cryptocurrency market capitalization is now $ 2.035 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 48.8%.