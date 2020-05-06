Wall street It has continued to rise, although it has closed far from intraday highs (Dow Jones: + 0.56%; S&P 500: + 0.90%; Nasdaq: + 1.13%) driven by the fifth session in green of the Petroleum, the gradual reopening of the US economy. In addition, investors have discounted the data of the ISM April services, which has plummeted to 41.8 from 52.5 but has been above the anticipated drop to 36.8. The New York Stock Exchange thus prolongs its historic rebound from the lows of March, led again by the technology sector.

The great technologies were the lifeline of Wall street on Monday and they have been again this Tuesday. Although “these kinds of megacaps make up the fragile underlying reality“warn the experts of Wells Fargo. “All this increases concerns about the poor improvement in fundamentals,” they add.

Returning to ISM services, the main data has been better than expected, but the employment component It has collapsed to 30 from 47, well below the expected rise to 51. In addition, the new orders component it has sunk to 32.9 from 52.9, versus 58.3 forecast.

Analysts Berenberg explain that the smallest drop in the general indicator has been seen “inflated by the increase in the supplier delivery rate (+16.2 points, up to 78.3) due to significant interruptions in national and global supply chains, which have lengthened delivery times. “Therefore, they add that”the decrease of 22 points in the commercial activity index, to 26.0 (the lowest recorded in history) better reflects the deterioration of conditions in the non-manufacturing sector. “

On Wednesday, we will meet the employment data from the ADP consultancy, before the April Employment Report, to be published on Friday. It is expected that Unemployment rate rebound from current 4.4% to 14%.

In New York, its governor, Andrew Cuomo, has stated that the number of infections and deaths has been decreasing in recent days. And investors are increasingly betting on a reopening of the world’s largest economy.

Even if United States sum 1.18 million positive for Covid-19 and the deceased have risen to 69,000 since 67,000, according to data from Johns Hopkings University. And a projection of the Government leaked to the press anticipates that the number of infections and deaths will continue to rise until June, which has caused great controversy over the reopening.

On the business scene, Intel has made headlines after buying the mobility solutions company, Moovit, for 900 million dollars.

Further, Airbnb, the popular tourist accommodation platform, will fire 20% of its staff, some 1,900 employees, due to the impact of the coronavirus.

At the strategic level, there are several reasons to explain that Wall Street has bounced 30% from March lows and has led the recovery of world stock markets, despite the fact that the United States is the country most affected by the pandemic. The most important are stimulus measures approved by both Congress and the Federal Reserve, which have been the most important in history.

In other markets, oil West texas It has risen 20% to $ 24.54, and has prolonged the rally in recent days. Besides, the ounce of gold is flat at $ 1,713, while the euro it depreciates 0.5% and changes to $ 1.0850. Finally, the profitability of 10-year American bond rises to 0.66% and the VIX volatility index It has fallen 6%, to 33 points.

By technical analysis, the Nasdaq “continues to offer a flawless appearance” as it has managed to rise above the 200-session average. “The technological selective has bounced 33% since the annual lows in March, which has allowed overcome the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the bearish momentum that started at the end of February, “explains César Nuez, an analyst at Bolsamanía.

“This is a sign of strength that makes us think of a vReturn to the historical highs drawn at the beginning of the year at 9,736 points. To do this, however, you should confirm overcoming the key resistance of 9,000 points, prices that could calmly attack in the coming days, “concludes Nuez.

