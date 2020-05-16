Paseíllo of the crews in the Plaza de Las Ventas.

Bullfighting professionals, through a statement issued by the Union of Bullfighters union, accuse the Government of discriminating against them and excluding them in the distribution of unemployment benefits to the workers included in the artist labor regime during the crisis of the covid- 19. As explained in a press release, “the requests for services formalized these days by bullfighting professionals, in their different categories, are being systematically dismissed by the SEPE, from where, following superior instructions, they deny us the status of artists or establish requirements that make the provision for the majority of the group is absolutely unfeasible ”.

The Bullfighters Union argues that Royal Decree Law 17/2020, of May 5, establishes an extraordinary unemployment benefit for “those workers who, as a consequence of the health crisis derived from covid-19, cannot continue carrying out the activity labor that led to their inclusion in the General Scheme as artists in public shows. And, according to the statement, bullfighters, including picadors, banderilleros, and sword-bearers, as well as bullfighters and matadors of all kinds, are considered to be in this category as they have the status of “artists” in article 1.3 of Royal Decree 1435/1985 of August 1, “as confirmed by very reiterated jurisprudence”.

“Until now,” they continue, “the bullfighting sector has remained patient in the face of the delay in approving aid for a group in which, due to the contracting system with many companies and for isolated actions, there was no place for benefits derived from ERTE. ” “Until now and how could it be otherwise”, these professionals say they have been “sympathetic to the priorities resulting from the health and social emergencies derived from the covid-19”, taking into account that from the Ministry of Culture they were promised “Equal treatment with respect to other workers and industries in the cultural sector”.

Instead, they warn that “once it is the turn of aid to cultural industries and artists, bullfighting and its protagonists have been deliberately excluded again. That same bullfighting that annually enters the Public Administrations huge amounts of money in the form of VAT, fees for the exploitation of squares and social contributions, and that is the second mass show in the country ”. The note finally considers that “in bullfighting, as in any other sector, there are those who enjoy a comfortable economic situation earned by hand. But along with them, there are another 99% of professionals who live off the salary of each day of action and who have spent months without any income. It is them and their families that this Government is discriminating against and whom it does not seem to have squeamishness to leave behind. ”

