Bullfighting suffers a very serious economic problem. Its heading in the budget of the Ministry of Culture is honorary, and it lacks private funds to undertake the difficult work of defense and survival of the sector. She does not have reliable data about herself, she does not know what she bills or what she pays in taxes or the jobs she generates. The only certainty is the good will of the Fundación del Toro de Lidia, while the Government remains silent and the animalists gain ground.

It is evident that the bullfighting sector is upset with the current executive for the disinterest that he shows towards bullfighting in a trance as difficult as the one he is going through because of the happy virus.

All professionals are right, because they do not deserve such great oblivion of who should watch over the rights of the citizens of this country, and those are Spanish like any neighbor’s child.

Perhaps, the Minister of Culture could also have a bit of reason on an issue that has not yet been analyzed: the ministry does not have a specific budget item for bulls, and therefore, Mr. Rodríguez Uribes cannot open a drawer from which to advance a few million euros in the event of an emergency.

Bullfights have allowed the party to count only for governments for statistical purposes

And where there is not, it cannot be removed.

The bullfighting sector has allowed, with its complicit silence, year after year, that governments of different ideological coats forget bullfighting in the elaboration of the General State Budgets, and these muds come from these muds. Now they cry out for what has not been defended before.

This argument is not intended to cloak the minister; far from it, but the reality is unquestionable: Culture only has 65,000 euros for bulls (30,000 for the National Bullfighting Prize, and 35,000 for the Lidia Bull Foundation), and there are no more. From this data, bullfighting only counts for the Government for statistical purposes, and so far it can be read, as much as it hurts. This has been the case up to now with the unspoken approval of the bullfighters themselves who are now asking for justice. It is not necessary to remember the words that King Boabdil heard from his mother in the handing over of the keys to Granada to the Catholic Monarchs: “Cry as a woman what you did not know how to defend as a man.”

But the issue of money is much more serious.

Bullfighting does not have private funds either; Bullfighting is understood as an organization that must defend itself against its internal ghosts, official forgetfulness, animal attacks and social disinterest.

It seems that the bullfighting sector has accepted that it is the Fundación del Toro de Lidia (FTL) that represents it for all purposes. Well, the budget of this body for 2019 has been 340,000 euros (35,000 for Culture, 150,000 for the Andalusian Government, a ministerial contribution for the maintenance of Wikipedia, the fees – between 20 and 50 euros a year – of 2,450 “friends” and others by professionals and patrons). And with that meager amount seven payrolls are paid.

Shot of mulillas of the Plaza de las Ventas. Square1

The data is provided by Borja Cardelús, general director of the FTL, who refers to a link on the stratospheric budgets of the animal industry, “fully oiled to end our way of life, our civilization and our society.”

The Union of Bull Breeders of Lidia (UCTL) has preferred to keep the information regarding its operating budget and the fees of its associates private, and the National Association of Organizers of Bullfighting Shows (ANOET) has remained silent.

The conclusion is evident: bullfighting lacks its own funds to establish an effective line of defense for its activity.

To begin with, the sector is unaware of the economic magnitudes of the bullfighting business. He does not know what he bills, or what he pays by way of VAT or social contributions, or the direct and indirect jobs he generates.

The last, and lonely, reliable report was prepared in 2014 by Juan Medina, professor of Economic Theory at the University of Extremadura, in collaboration with ANOET, and, since then, all the data used are approximations without any scientific basis.

It is not possible to compete with the animal industry with toy budgets

The only thing and contrasted is the complete statistics that the Ministry of Culture announces every year: number of professionals, celebrations, livestock, bullfighting schools, etc. And there is no more.

When data on the economic impact of the different fairs are used, they are generally conjectures in connection with the analysis of municipalities or tourist and hotel associations.

There is no reliable work, prepared by a team of solvent professionals, that determines an economic memory of bullfighting today. And it does not exist because there is no money to pay it.

The sector lacks, and for the same reason, a comprehensive communication plan that allows an argued defense of the bullfighting festival against external attacks, approaches and integrates professionals in society and shows the multiple contributions of parenting from the bull to the environment and biodiversity. What the remembered Víctor Barrio said: “Bullfighting, more than defending it, must be taught.”

It is not enough with the energy of the FTL spokesman or the heated drive of a bullfighter like Cayetano, who, without any strategy, stands as a spontaneous representative of his companions and quarrels rather than defends from an enthusiastic personal face as severe as it is ineffective.

No, is not that.

Modern bullfighting cannot function if it does not know itself. It is not at all serious that each sector – grocers, ranchers, entrepreneurs – offers different and unjustified data. It is not admissible that, at this point, the bullfighting festival is unable to respond with forceful arguments to the serious attacks it receives.

The key has been unintentionally offered by the CEO of the Lidia Bull Foundation: it is not possible to compete with the animal industry on a toy budget.

Bullfighting needs an updated strategic plan, based on real and contrasted foundations, that establishes an argumented and reliable line of defense; and you need an international communication plan that teaches the bull beyond the last twenty minutes of his life in a bullring.

And for that you need money. And since bullfighting have not been able to demand it from the different governments, they will have no choice but to loosen their own pocket if they intend to continue to exist in the medium term.

The selfless commitment of Victorino Martín, who the bullfighting festival will never thank for the extraordinary work he does, is not enough. It is not enough because Victorino is a rancher, perhaps the most representative image of modern bullfighting, but not a technician or an expert negotiator. In the same way, a good journalist cannot launch himself into a quixotic plan to fight on the public highway against the giants of animalism.

Thus, the war is lost; moreover, no war is possible. Either there is money or there is no future.