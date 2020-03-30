A man went out to fight in the streets of Badajoz last week. The peculiarity of the case is that he did not deal with bulls, but with the cars that passed by the avenue. Everything was fine until the National Police appeared, at which point he chose to set foot on dusty to flee the scene.

The vast majority of citizens assume quarantine as an act of collective responsibility, but there are a small number of irresponsible people who put themselves and the rest of the community at risk. And the case at hand is part of that small but picturesque group.

A neighbor from Badajoz recorded last week how a man went out cloak in hand to Ricardo Carapeto Avenue in the city, ready to be the protagonist for a few minutes to fight the cars that were passing through it.

The joke ended quickly as soon as he saw a secret police car, who wanted to question him. In fact, as soon as the doors of the vehicle opened, the ‘bullfighter’ set foot on dusty, aware that he was exposed to a financial fine.

One more curious story that adds to the long list of surreal scenes that law enforcement agencies have encountered since the declaration of the state of alarm for the coronavirus pandemic.

From old women who keep their granddaughters’ drugs to men who go to see their grandmother hidden in the trunk of their vehicle. The fact is that the responsible attitudes that the authorities recommend are not always produced in this exceptional moment we are living.

The confinement will last a minimum of two more weeks, this time as total confinement after the order to close all business activity that does not provide essential services to the community.

In case the Covid-19 does not send, the Executive does not rule out prolonging the exceptional measures. It is possible that this same weekend we will have a clearer picture of what the situation is exactly.

