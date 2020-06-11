To the disappointment of many, the confinement was not accompanied by the apocalyptic predictions that portrayed the fictions of the genre, but by domestic and intimate settings that leave us faced with de-escalation in pajamas and with cabin syndrome. After having learned the joys of slowing down life, and re-appreciating the enjoyment of reading, comics will attempt to strike the difficult balance between shedding light on the still confusing reality toward the “new normal” and dealing with it. with a complex editorial panorama that drags both the reorganization of the programming of the novelties and the impact of the loss of essential appointments for the ninth art such as the Barcelona Comic Fair.

Without a doubt, one of the great news that awaits us this month is Cheminova (Diabolo Comics), the fifth and last installment of the Herculean Orlando saga and the game, in which the cartoonist Luis Durán (Oñate, 1967) looks out on the abysses of nostalgia to find infinite bridges between popular culture and the construction of our personality. The story imagined as the foundation of our memory, reality as the basis of fantasies … For Durán, the very essence of humanity is linked to its ability to dream, creating a solid indivisible, seamless unit. The five volumes of this work can be read as a nostalgic referential game, but they are above all a monumental encyclopedia of the creation of human identity through its stories.

Fifteen years ago Lieutenant Blueberry didn’t come to bookstores. The death of Moebius seemed to definitively close the trajectory of this famous character from the European comic, relegated only to the installments that Corteggiani and Blanc-Dumont continued to make about his youth, but this western classic refused to die and returned from the hand of two of the great references of the Nouvelle BD, a movement for the renewal of the French comic that precisely had one of its mainstays in the rereading of the genres. Joann Sfar (Nice, 1971) and Christophe Blain (Gennevilliers, 1970) create with Rencor Apache (Norma Editorial) a new scenario that avoids continuing where Giraud left him to look so deep and form at Jijé, the great inspiration of the series in its origins, following the western canon without giving up its evolution.

Edgar Allan Poe has been, possibly, one of the writers most adapted to comics, with well-known comic strips signed by Reed Crandall, Gene Colan, Bernie Wrightson, Martín Salvador, José Ortiz or, above all, Richard Corben. However, and despite the excellence of many of these forays into the Poe universe, few can match the overwhelming strength of Albert Breccia’s adaptations (Montevideo, 1919-Buenos Aires, 1993). Experimenting with the rhythm of the narration, with the striking use of black and white, the Uruguayan teacher managed to transfer to the reader a disturbing atmosphere that leaves him breathless. The Tell-Tale Heart and Other Stories by E. A. Poe (Astiberri) compiles Breccia’s five forays into Poe’s iconography, composing five masterpieces of the short comic story.

That the comic is one of the most reliable sources for the study of history can already be seen in the beautiful Sunday plates of Hoogan’s Alley, authentic frescoes of daily life in the American urban slums. More than a century later, comics continue to respond punctually to that function that recreates the current events, using fiction as a scalpel that dissects reality. The golden and bombastic tapas of Primavera for Madrid (Autsaider) take us to scenarios that remind us of our recent history, in which Magius (Murcia, 1981) composes a complete codex of chalaneo and corruption, of the desire for power as a form of lifetime. A perfect example of how life imitates fiction. Or was it the other way around?

The death of Andrea Pazienza (San Benedetto del Tronto, 1956-Montepulciano, 1988) at just 32 years old made Pompeo (Fulgencio Pimentel) an unexpected living testament to one of the most important authors of European comics of the 70s and 80s, an artistic tsunami that landed in the ninth art with an uncontrollable creative rage: his works went beyond the framework of the underground to claim a genre of their own that only the heroine could stop in her tracks. In this latest work, Pazienza composes a visceral poem in which the drug stands as the sole protagonist, in a prophetic elegy of self-destruction and passion for life, showing with overwhelming sincerity that duality that the genius faced every day.

Few works will be better as a memory of the days of confinement past that The bat goes out for beer (Caramba Comics). Every day, the cartoonist Álvaro Ortiz (Zaragoza, 1983) published on his networks this parody of the famous night watchman, an improvisational game in which the only rule was to break the monotony with the craziest pirouette, but little by little it was marking his own personality in a hilarious referential game that serves as an ironic reflection on modern popular culture. The first biracomic in history … an event!

The announcement of the adaptation to the comic of Fernando Aramburu’s best-seller, Patria, seemed to respond to the usual maneuver of commercial overexploitation of literary successes, but the choice of Toni Fejzula (Belgrade, 1980) to pencils is a risky bet on a different approach. Fejzula is tanned in American comics and has always stood out for his taste for narrative experimentation and violent chromatic contrasts, which can bring a new reading to Aramburu’s well-known work. There is interest.

Ernie Pike (Editorial Standard), H.G. Oesterheld (Buenos Aires, 1919-1977) and Hugo Pratt (Rimini, 1927-Pully, 1995), is a work well known to the Spanish reader, but who unfortunately had never been able to read the text written by the masterful Argentine screenwriter, hidden behind layers of translations and retranslations. In this new and well-cared comprehensive edition, the original version of one of the great references of anti-war in the ninth art is recovered, a harsh reflection on war as a cruel spectacle of human miseries in which true heroics are always anonymous.

It is great news that a work by Aidan Koch (Seattle, 1988), one of the most important authors of the graphic poetry movement, is finally published in Spain. The spiral (Aia Editores / Ediciones Valientes) is a slow and contemplative reading, which forces you to stop at each stroke, at each word, delighting in those intimate visual rhythms generated by the composition of the page, in dialogues that isolate the reader of the world, welcoming it within the limits of a vignette where realities are diluted to find a suggestive and inspiring reading peace.

It is curious to see to what extent comics and music have always found spaces of coincidence, which look beyond the differences in the senses to which they are directed to find similarities in the reactions they provoke in those who enjoy these arts. The comic has always taken advantage of its synesthetic abilities to introduce music into its pages that is as audible as it is readable, favoring a symbiosis as mysterious as it is exciting. Memory of a Guitar (Panini Cómics), by Román López Cabrera (Murcia, 1988), travels that path through a guitar that stands as representative of the Spanish singer-songwriters who fought against Francoism, symbolized by a polyhedral Pepe Soller in the that it is possible to recognize and hear Raimon, Paco Ibáñez, Serrat, Llach or so many others and other references in the fight for freedom.