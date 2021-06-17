Bull! Spanish trailer of ‘Mandíbulas’, a film by Quentin Dupieux

When Jean-Gab and Manu, two not-so-smart friends, find a living giant fly trapped in the trunk of a car, they decide to train it to earn money from it …

Karma Films presents the Spanish trailer for ‘Jaws‘, the latest “rarity” written and directed by Quentin Dupieux, also known as the electro house musician Mr. Oizo and responsible for cult titles such as’ Rubber ‘,’ Wrong ‘,’ Wrong Cops ‘,’ Réalité ‘,’ Bass arrest ‘or’ The deerskin jacket ‘.

David Marsais, Grégoire Ludig, Adèle Exarchopoulos, India Hair, Roméo Elvis, Coralie Russier and Bruno Lochet lead the cast of this fun film that we were able to enjoy in the last edition of the Sitges festival and that finally, after several delays derived by the pandemic , will hit Spanish cinemas on July 2.

“Bull!”

