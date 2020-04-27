WhatsApp It currently has a large mass of active users, so the Facebook-owned instant messaging application continues to offer improvements, such as the ability to self-destruct conversations or increase the number of participants in a video call. However, the app also continues to fight fake news, and has now revealed that the forwarding of hoaxes and potentially dangerous messages They have fallen by up to 70% on WhatsApp.

The popular app recently decided limit the number of forwardings to fight hoaxesAs it seems it is beginning to bear fruit. A spokesperson for the platform has informed TechCrunch that the dissemination of “highly forwarded” messages in the application had decreased by 70 percent globally a few weeks after introducing the new restriction on the number of message forwards, which came into force in early April.

Earlier this month WhatsApp announced a limit for messages can only be forwarded to a chat (either individual or group) at a time, instead of five. A restriction that was extended worldwide on April 7 and affected 2 billion users. “We recently introduced a new limit for sharing ‘highly forwarded messages’ in a single chat. Since this new limit was established, worldwide there have been a 70% reduction in the number of forwarded messages on WhatsApp “, has confirmed a spokesperson for the app.

Forwarded messages drop up to 70% on WhatsApp

In 2018 WhatsApp introduced a similar limit for the first time, although at the time it could be forward a message to five chats at once. After that measure, in two years the message forwarding in the popular popular instant messaging had fallen 25 percent worldwide. “This change is helping WhatsApp is a place for personal and private conversations. WhatsApp is committed to doing its part to address viral messages, “said the spokesman.

At a time when millions of people are locked up in their homes due to the coronavirus (Covid-19)Many companies work to end false information, which can be a problem on many occasions. At the time it was already announced that WhatsApp works in a function to help fight hoaxes; even that Facebook will eliminate the spread of erroneous and harmful information about the virus on your platform.

The popular instant messaging application has already seen increase its user numbers, surpassing the end of the year peaks. In order to help as much as possible in this pandemic, in addition to limiting message forwarding, on WhatsApp there is a guide for health workers, educators, community leaders, non-profit organizations, governments and local companies that use the messaging application to communicate. What is clear is that the company’s move, criticized by some, is paying off to end the hoaxes and potentially dangerous messages.

