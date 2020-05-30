The new president of the Union of Breeders of the Bull of Lidia, Antonio Bañuelos, has transferred this Friday to King Felipe VI the “devastating” effects that the pandemic is causing in the sector, not only from an economic point of view, but also social and environmental, according to a statement from the business organization.

The head of the state has had a telephone conversation with Bañuelos in which he has estimated that the losses for the bull ranchers of toro bravo exceed 77 million euros for the annulment of bullfights and what supposes that yearlings, erales and utreros (bulls of one, two and three years, respectively) remain in the field with the consequent drastic reduction of breeding stock.

As an aggravation of this situation, it has exposed that the stock of meat in the slaughterhouses, together with the closure of the marketing channel for consumption in restaurants, bars and hotels, has caused an unprecedented drop in market prices, devaluing that of the product of brave bull in origin.

For all these reasons, it has considered that the pandemic will cause “devastating” effects on bravo herds, whose extensive and indigenous production ensures that it will have consequences on the environment, the loss of biodiversity and the agents that make up the rural fabric, mainly in the called Spain Emptied.

In this sense, he emphasized that bravo livestock farms generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs, especially in the most depressed areas of the country.

The Union of Breeders also places emphasis on the environmental and biodiversity aspects of raising the brave bull and which they also defend before the European Union.

In this regard, it has been recalled that, aligned with the Green Pact of the European Commission, they are working on an EU tourism project to learn about the bull in the field.

Bañuelos has informed the monarch of the strategy of the Union of Breeders in the European institutions at a decisive moment for the defense of the interests of farmers and ranchers in the design of the new Community Agrarian Policy as a fundamental resource for the maintenance of the rural fabric from the country.

He has also exposed the need for direct aid and measures to reactivate the activity requested from the central and regional governments so that farmers and professionals in the sector can alleviate this difficult situation caused by the pandemic.

In Spain there are more than a thousand cattle farms of toro bravo with a census that exceeds 222,000 animals registered in the Genealogical Book of the Bovine Breed of Lidia.