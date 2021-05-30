Bull and bear update 5-29-2021.

Bank of America has updated its bull and bear indicator that, as you know, we are following with great interest, because so far it has never failed, giving magnificent medium-term buying signals and warning of overheating.

In this week’s update, the indicator is at 6.8 compared to 6.9 from the previous week, so it has not moved much, it is already 14 weeks almost in the same place between 6.8 and 7.3. It is still within the danger zone although it has fallen back since it reached the maximum of this momentum at 7.7. The bank itself says that it is from 8, but as it was seen before the February crash from 7 it already shows a very old market. This is not a good place to build a portfolio, not even close.

Here is the updated sub-indicator families march

And here is the historical graph of the indicator updated to the current date:

In this article you can read what are the reactions of the markets when they reach high heights, up to 3 months there are problems.

The average decline after 3 months of the signal in the SP 500 was -9% no less, while the bonds had fallen in that time an average of 45 basis points of profitability.

We go with the cash flows during the week.

$ 17.9 billion of inflows into equity funds, a good figure and more considering that there has been instability.

6.100 million tickets in bonds, money keeps coming in every week,.

68,000 million tickets in cash, part of the strong hand returns to the cave. This figure is outrageous, nothing has been seen the same since April 2020. A lot of insecurity shows the strong hand.

2,600 million entries in gold, has been accumulating in recent weeks. Does gold finally wake up?

We are now going to focus the shot on the bags in particular:

Let us now look at Hartnett’s opinion. Let’s look at some quotes:

Opinion: 1. combination of peaks in Positioning, Policy, Earnings (“3P”) and rising Rates, Regulation, Redistribution (“3R”) = low / negative equity / loan returns in the next 3-6 months; 2. optimal bar H2 = long inflation and long quality; 3. Secular Leanings AA = Real Assets> Financials, Commodities> Bonds, RoW Stocks> United States, Small> Large Cap (Chart 3), Value> Growth.

As they see perfectly defined their strategy for the next 3 to 6 months. Low yield of stocks and bonds, it is necessary to be long, according to him, of inflation and of quality.

V: 1.9 billion vaccines (vs. 168 million cases), 50% of US adults fully vaccinated… relative to the pre-COVID-19 situation… gasoline demand in the US . is 100%, dinner outings are 86% (OpenTable), hotel reservations are 84% (STR), plane seats are 69% full (TSA) … the reopening of the portfolio of BofA completes the recovery of the V against the blocked portfolio (graph 2)… In the second half of the year, we believe that defensive products are starting to work.

