05/04/2020 9:20 am

Recently, Nintendo suffered one of the strongest hacks in recent years, where much of the information on the Wii leaked online, after a massive attack on the servers of the BroadOn company, a company that collaborated with Nintendo in the development of the hardware and software for this console.

Among the information that was leaked you will find the complete source code of your systems, the design documentation, all the safety related materials, various blocks of information across the network including boot systems, component Verilogs, the operating system SDK, and much more. Although it’s been two generations since the Wii hit the market, this can spell trouble for Nintendo.

Among the data are BroadOn documents, which has led to suspect that the attack and theft of data has occurred on their servers. At the moment it seems that more current information has not been leaked. It would not be a surprise to see Nintendo and BroadOn take legal action in this matter, and thus limit the scope of the leakage of this information.

Similarly, A series of videos have been found that show us a couple of tech demos of the Nintendo 64, which were presented at SpaceWorld 1999, the Japanese video game fair focused entirely on Nintendo itself that was held annually between 1989 and 2001.

On related issues, reports point to Nintendo having delayed its June Direct. Similarly, the limited 3DS and Wii U store will close in Latin America soon.

