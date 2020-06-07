A big day at the bottom of the Bundesliga.

We are well into the business end of the season which means talk of ‘squeaky bums’ is becoming more and more regular.

This is what has gone down from around the grounds so far today…

Werder’s fate look sealed

Werder Bremen’s 39-year stay in the Bundesliga looks like it’s coming to an end after they lost 1-0 at home to Wolfsburg.

Florian Kohfeldt’s side are staring at only their second relegation in the club’s history after Wout Weghorst’s 82nd minute strike.

An inexplicably slow start burst into life after 24 minutes when Maximillian Arnold produced a goal-saving block to deny Josh Sargent.

Yuya Osako then forced Koen Casteels into a save five minutes later.

That was about as hopeful as it got for Werder and with torrential rain pouring down for the majority of the second-half, it didn’t make for a compelling spectacle.

Wolfsburg beat Werder Bremen for the first time in four and a half years. #SVWWOB pic.twitter.com/TfnhHeXiwE – Football 24/7 (@ Foet247Europe) June 7, 2020

Weghorst made the vital breakthrough in the last 10 minutes, getting on to the end of Felix Klaus ’cross before flicking the ball past Jiri Pavlenka.

Werder came into the week with two home games knowing that they desperately needed a win in at least one. They’ve lost both.

They sit six points behind 15th placed Mainz with Paderborn and Bayern Munich up next.

Wolfsburg move above Hoffenheim into the final Europa League spot.

Vital point for union

Union Berlin moved closer to securing their Bundesliga status for next season after a 1-1 draw with Schalke at der Alten Forsterei.

Urs Fischer’s side had only picked up one point in their last five games going into today and were starting to nervously look over their shoulder.

The hosts were guilty of being wasteful in front of goal before Robert Andrich broke away to slide the ball under Alexander Nübel 11 minutes in.

Schalke pegged Union back 16 minutes later after Everton loanee Jonjoe Kenny unleashed a piledriver from 25 yards out.

David Wagner has come under intense scrutiny recently with Schalke having lost every game since the Bundesliga returned from the enforced break.

48 – Robert Andrich scored his first @Bundesliga_EN goal with 48th shot in the German top flight for @fcunion. Patience. pic.twitter.com/V7sTKLARiq – OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 7, 2020

This point at least ends that drought but it was another subdued performance from Wagner’s men.

Any hopes of claiming a Europa League spot are now over, and it could’ve got worst in the dying minutes.

A Union corner fell to Keven Schlotterbeck at the back post, and an outstretched save from Nübel denied the defender from claiming a precious three points.

This point should still be enough to ensure there will be two Berlin teams in the Bundesliga again next season.

STILL TO COME

FC Augsburg v Köln – 18:00 CET

