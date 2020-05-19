I Liga, suspended on March 13, is expected to return between June 5 and June 12, with players released to train in the last week. However, the restricted measure did not please there

As in Turkey and Croatia, the Bulgarian Championship will resume between the end of this month and the beginning of June, after stoppages caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus. As for Bulgaria, the country’s sports minister, Krasen Kralev, revealed that the planning is for the resumption of the I League, suspended March 13, between June 5 and 12, with the players released to train in the last week. However, a measure has not pleased.

Athletes from Ludogorets, leader of the national league, arrive for the Europa League game before the stoppages (Photo: .)

Kralev added that the games will, in principle, take place with closed gates at the stadiums and that only players, coaches, medical departments, journalists and police will have access to the games venues. And that did not please the clubs, who were against the restriction as to the fans.

Local vehicles point out that the main reason for dissatisfaction is due to the fact that cinemas and theaters are already authorized to receive viewers.

Currently, the Bulgarian I Liga is led by Ludogorets, who has held the title for eight consecutive seasons, with 55 points, followed by Lokomotiv, Levski and CSKA Sofia, all with 46 points. Waiting for the next steps there and in European football – which saw, last weekend, the German Championship return, but without an audience in the stadiums.

