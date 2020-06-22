The Bulgarian authorities have ordered quarantine for those who have been in contact with the tennis player Grigor Dimitrov, who has tested positive for COVID-19, and that in the last ten days he has participated in exhibition training and even in a charity tournament organized by Novak Djokovic, and the public has been shot to do their own tests to detect if they are positive for coronavirus.

“Everyone who spoke to or had any contact with Grigor has to confine himself and inform his doctors.”, said Sonya Dimitrova director of the Health Inspectorate in the region where Haskovo is located, the tennis player’s hometown and where on the 16th she held a training session during which she greeted and took photos with fans.

MAYOR IN QUARANTINE

Stanislav Dechev, Mayor Haskovo, a city of about 228,000 inhabitants, and who greeted the player during training, he is already in quarantine for fourteen days.

Dimitrov, the 19th player in the world, had previously participated, between July 13 and 15 in Belgrade, in the first stage of the Adria Tour, a tournament organized by Djokovic, during which He greeted and hugged both the current ATP ranking leader and other tennis stars such as Dominic Thiem (number 3) and Alexander Zverev (7).

Sources of the organization pointed out to Efe, at the time, that all the tennis players had undergone a test and had given negative results.

Dimitrov also participated last weekend in the second phase of the tournament, in the Croatian city of Zadar, whose final between Djokovic himself and the Russian Andrei Rublev was canceled this Sunday after the news of the positive of the Bulgarian player spread.

Croatian tennis player Borna Coric, and two other coaches who were also in Zadar, have been equally positive.

PHOTOS WITH FANS

Bulgarian authorities have indicated that it is not yet known how many people were in direct contact with the player during his public training in Haskovo.

Although health officials have said that there is no cause for alarm and the tests will be paid to whoever needs it, the bTV station reports that in the city dozens of people have rushed to local laboratories to carry out coronavirus tests on their own.

According to that station, many families who attended the training and took photos with the tennis player andYou are concerned about the health of your children.

In addition, all the journalists who interviewed the player are already in quarantine as well.

Bulgaria has detected in the last week a total of 606 new infections, a record figure since the first positives in the country were confirmed on March 13. The total number of cases in 3,905, with 199 deaths.

The government has decided reintroduce the mandatory use of a mask in all public places, that had risen last day 13.