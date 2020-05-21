Aleksander Buksa (Poland, 17 years old) It is the great project of soccer in your country. Forward and compared to Lewandowski (31), He is emerging in the Wisla despite his youth. In krakow contract ends in December 2020, but is expected to renew with an affordable clause and then go out to the European elite, where many clubs follow. He talks about this with Diario AS.

How is the situation with the coronavirus in Poland?

It is stabilizing. The government has ruled out further restrictions, so I hope we can get back to the pre-pandemic situation.

What have you been doing to keep fit?

During the quarantine we had training with the coaching staff through Zoom. In addition, the club gave us material to exercise at home. I was also able to focus on aspects that I wanted to improve individually.

He debuted with the first team at just 16 years old. How do you remember?

It was brief, but it was intended as the first shot of my arrival at professional soccer. I remember it with great joy because I made my debut in a team in which I have spent a large part of my life.

How is the person Aleksander?

I do not like to describe myself because it is subjective, but I would like to be a person who works hard, leaving nothing to chance. When I was younger I went to taekwondo, art and fishing classes. He had many hobbies. Now everything revolves around soccer, but that makes me happy.

And how does that affect your life?



I am a normal teenager. I go to a normal school and spend time with my friends and with the things that interest me. Well, it’s actually a little bit different than the others because my studies are in private classes and online, and because my hobbies are limited by time. Something fixed on my agenda, of course, is soccer.

Which players are you inspired by?

I try to focus on everything positive and negative in every soccer situation because I think that every soccer player has some interesting characteristic for a striker.

Last season he played 14 league games, scoring every 99 minutes on average. Did you expect such a good performance?

I am happy about that, although I know that statistics are not the most important thing. But I also know that it is a sign that my work is going in the right direction.

As you know, many clubs in the main leagues and second-tier competitions but that will compete in the Champions League are interested in you. How do you manage that news?

I know that my great performance in the Ekstraklasa will generate that interest from many, so I have to treat it as part of my job and not fall into unnecessary euphoria. I always look for the best option for my growth.

In Italy, where they follow him closely, they have nicknamed him ‘The new Lewandowski’ …

Newspapers sometimes like to get attention with spectacular headlines. Of course, any such item raises the bar and being called that is a challenge for me.

Do you see Spanish soccer?

Sure. In Poland everyone knows that it is top level, so for me it is a good source of new experiences.

What is your dream?

I always try to turn my dreams into goals, because goals sound more credible than dreams. Right now I am focused on constantly improving.

And what is your dream for Poland?

COVID-19 forced to cancel the Elite Round before the Eurocup. I wanted to advance and play a good tournament, but health, of course, is the most important thing …