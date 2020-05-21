Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador. (Free Press Photo: Presidency)

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, continued this May 20 with tensions with the Legislative and the Constitutional Chamber by threatening to denounce these organizations before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) for violation of the right to life and health during the pandemic of coronavirus.

The president pointed out that these bodies are neither allowing nor giving tools to the Salvadoran Executive to attend to the health emergency.

The conflict is that Bukele He decreed that an “absolute” and “rigid” quarantine be maintained until June 6, the date proposed by the president to begin with the reactivation of the economy.

The measure was declared with a decree of the Ministry of Health It is based solely on public health laws and decisions of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, including one that the president said would not comply with a precautionary measure issued.

In recent days the tensions of the Executive with the Legislative and Judicial organs have increased with harsh criticism from the ruler for the supposed withdrawal of powers to face the pandemic.

President @nayibbukele announces the complaint to be made to @SalaCnalSV and @AsambleaSV before @CIDH for violating the right to health and life of the Salvadoran people during this global emergency. pic.twitter.com/nz8i3Wc12f – Presidential House (@PresidenciaSV) May 21, 2020

On May 18, the Chamber temporarily suspended the effects of an emergency declaration by Bukele, who dispensed with Congress after relying on an article that gives him the power if the deputies do not have the possibility of meeting.

“Not only does it take away the important power to decree a state of emergency in the largest emergency the world has had in the last 100 years,” but “it lacks the slightest common sense,” he said. Bukele.

A day later, the government repeated the action and issued a new emergency decree, but which rectifies the indications of a lawyer that led the constitutional judges to suspend the first measure, according to lawyers from the Presidency.